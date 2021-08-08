2022 UP Assembly Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Exudes Confidence, Claims SP Will Win 400 Seats

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that in the upcoming UP Assembly elections, his party and its ally Mahaan Dal will form the government in Uttar Pradesh. While addressing a meeting of Mahaan Dal workers, Akhilesh Yadav said that till now he has been asserting that his party will get 350 seats but after the programme of Mahaan Dal, they will definitely win 400 seats.

UP Assembly Elections: Akhilesh Yadav confident over SP's win

Samajwadi Party chief said, "When I talk about (winning) 400 seats, people start raising questions. But, when the BJP talks about the bullet train, no one questions it. You (BJP) had said that Varanasi will be transformed into Kyoto. But, what the city has turned into can be seen by anyone."

Remarking that Kyoto is not what BJP claims it is, Akhilesh Yadav said that if he will be voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, he will take the journalists to the Japanese city and show them the reality. "The cleanliness in Kyoto cannot be imagined, the SP chief added.

Launching an attack on UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the SP leader described him as false and said that the real Keshav is Mahaan Dal's Keshav Dev Maurya.

Meanwhile, Keshav Dev Maurya had said, "The BJP is saying that everybody is fighting the BJP. But, the reality is that everybody is fighting Akhilesh Yadav."

Akhilesh Yadav: 'SP open to alliance with small parties'

Speaking on the SP's alliance, on Monday, August 1, the former CM stated that the party is open for an alliance. He further said that the size of the alliance is not a matter of concern as they are ready to associate with small regional parties too.

In a continued attempt towards forming an anti-BJP front, he is working towards uniting all parties to fight against one common foe. For now, at least the BSP has decided to contest the election without any alliance.

BJP's take on SP alliance strategy

Responding to SP's decision to associate with small regional parties, UP BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, "Since the Samajwadi Party has no candidates to contest in the elections, it has requested small parties to join hands".

Meanwhile, Keshav Dev Maurya on the occasion said, "SP has never worked towards the welfare and development of the state, so it has nothing showcase to people for winning the elections." While SP MLC Sunil Sajan has said, "Our party will associate with small regional parties who want to support and work for Dalits as well as the farmers".

Asserting that he can merge his party with the SP to fight against the saffron party if the need arises, Keshav Dev Maurya said that his party will continue to remain an ally with SP until he is thrown out of the alliance.

(Image: PTI)