2022 Uttar Pradesh Polls: AIMIM Refutes Allying With SP If Muslim Made Deputy CM

Refuting any alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP), AIMIM UP in-charge Saukat Ali on Sunday said that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party had not entered any arrangement with SP if a Muslim is made Deputy CM. Several reports claimed a pre-poll alliance had been struck with SP over a Muslim deputy CM - which has not been done till date. AIMIM is in alliance with SBSP and nine other regional parties for the 2022 UP polls in February.

AIMIM: 'No alliance with SP'

We clearly deny media reports stating that AIMIM will stitch an alliance with Samajwadi Party if it promises to make a Muslim deputy CM after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh: State AIMIM chief Saukat Ali — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2021

As per reports, Saukat Ali said, "This has always been our stand, and we have clarified this just now. When Uttar Pradesh has 20 per cent Muslims, then why not a deputy CM from that community? We want to know if the SP only has one aim, which is to stop the BJP, or also believe in everyone’s inclusion".

On July 1, Owaisi's ally SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar proposed a 5 CM and 20 Deputy CM formula if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. Rajbhar heads the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' which includes AIMIM, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party, Janta Kranti Party, Rashtroday Party, Bharatiya Vanchit Samaj Party, Rashtra Uday Party and others. Rajbhar has asked, "Is SP president Akhilesh Yadav ready to make a Muslim as deputy chief minister of the state?". AIMIM will contest in 100 seats as per its seat-sharing talks with SBSP and Owaisi has already completed one tour in the state in June.

AIMIM's poll record

Recently, AIMIM has had a good record, managing to win 5 of the 20 seats it contested in 2020 Bihar state polls. Moreover, it also managed to retain 44 seats in the high-octave Hyderabad civic polls, which had seen BJP throw its entire poll machinery into making inroads into the elusive south. While AIMIM did contest in Bengal on 7 seats, it failed to win a single seat. Comparatively, in Gujarat local body polls, AIMIM 17 seats in three municipalities in the state, making a stellar debut in PM Modi's home state.

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. In 2017, the SP-Congress coalition failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term.