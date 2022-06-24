2024 Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Constitutes 7-member Team, Begins Preparations For Polls

In a key political development, the BJP has reportedly commenced preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, the saffron party has constituted a team to capitalize on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, predominantly during the election rallies in the run-up to the polls. Sources close to the party revealed on Thursday that BJP is expecting to repeat the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP President JP Nadda has announced a Prime Minister’s coordination team of seven people in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh has been made the convener, the party’s National Secretary Rituraj Sinha has been named the co-convener. Arvind Menon, Alka Gurjar, Pradyuman Kumar, Rajkumar Phulwariyan and Rohit Chahal are others inducted into the team.

BJP eyes to repeat 2019 Lok Sabha polls victory

The party is expecting to continue the NDA glory runs in the elections and will look to replicate its victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It is pertinent to note that PM Modi had held more than 100 rallies and travelled about one lakh kilometres across the country during the 2019 election campaign. The formation of the group also comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured his party workers that the BJP will emerge as the largest political party during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP exudes confidence in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Earlier in March, PM Modi had lauded the party’s victory in the five state assembly elections and termed it as the result of the BJP’s pro-poor and proactive governance. Following the victory, the PM had claimed that the win was a stepping stone for the party’s triumph in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing karyakartas at party headquarters in New Delhi after emerging victorious in four States, PM Modi had said that the BJP has created history in states by increasing its vote share even after being in power for a decade. BJP president JP Nadda had also termed the victory an example of people reposing their faith in the Prime Minister.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI