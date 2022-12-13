2025 Bihar Polls To Be Fought By Mahagathbandhan Under Tejashwi? Nitish Makes BIG Claim

In a meeting of the grand alliance in Bihar on December 13, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar elaborated on his future plans. The Janata Dal-United leader cleared that he had 'no aspirations' of becoming the Prime Minister, and was just 'focussed' on uniting the opposition parties, most of which wanted the 'BJP uprooted from power' in 2024.

Kumar also said that not he, but his Deputy and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the Chief Ministerial face of the seven-party alliance for the Assembly Elections in Bihar, scheduled for 2025.

"He (Nitish Kumar) said he doesn't wish to be CM in the coming times. The second man in command is Tejashwi Yadav. If CM doesn't wish to continue, then the second man in command will take his place," said Rishi Kumar of the RJD, confirming the developments in the meeting.

2020 Assembly elections of Bihar, BJP-JDU fallout

In the 2020 Assembly elections of Bihar, the NDA edged past the Mahagathbandhan to win the Bihar elections, with the BJP emerging as the dominant partner for the first time in about two decades. The JDU won 43 seats, and together the parties under the NDA pulled ahead with 125 seats against the Grand Alliance’s 110, 75 of which were secured by the RJD while the Congress and Left secured 19 and 16 seats respectively in the 243-member Assembly.

In spite of not getting a good number of seats, the JDU supremo was given the Chief Ministerial post but things were not smooth in the NDA government. Ties between Kumar and the BJP kept souring for months, with divergence on a slew of issues including the Pegasus row until JDU stepped out of the National Democratic Alliance in August this year. The party then tied up with RJD, Congress, and four other parties to stake a claim in the government in the state, with Nitish Kumar retaining the Chief Ministerial post and Tejashwi Yadav being sworn in as his deputy.

