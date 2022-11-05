Last Updated:

22 Hours After Sena Leader's Murder In Amritsar, Punjab CM Mann Breaks Silence In Gujarat

A day after Shiv Sena leader was shot dead in Amritsar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued his first response during a rally in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Megha Rawat
Megha Rawat

Image: Republic/PTI


Almost 22 hours after Sudhir Suri, a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during his roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, issued a statement saying that the accused has been rounded up.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "The accused has been rounded up. The investigation is in the preliminary stage. Police are carrying out an investigation. There will be justice."

Meanwhile, a massive rail roko protest is being carried out in Amritsar seeking justice for the Shiv Sena leader. Vehement sloganeering against the Punjab CM has been carried out. Such protests have been witnessed in Jammu as well. Hindu groups have declared a bandh in the holy city of Amritsar on Saturday.

Here are some pictures of the rail roko protest in Amritsar:

Slain Hindu activist's family demands CBI probe

After the murder of Sudhir Suri in Amritsar, the family raised certain demands to the administration. 

The demands are:

  • Action on Amritpal Singh
  • Security to the family
  • CBI investigation into the murder
  • Suspension of negligent officers
  • The status of martyr to Sudhir Suri
  • Another accommodation for them

Speaking to Republic TV, Sudhir Suri’s son Manik Suri asserted that the family will not cremate him until their demands are met. Manik Suri further claimed that after the killing of his father, the family has been receiving threat calls from unidentified persons.

 

