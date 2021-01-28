25 PDP Netas In Key Positions Unhappy; Fearing Split, Mehbooba Mufti Calls Urgent Meeting

Fearing another split in People’s Democratic Party (PDP), former J&K Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has called an urgent meeting with those who are unhappy with the functioning of the party. Sources in the party informed Republic that these leaders are unhappy with the pick and choose policy being adopted by the Mehbooba Mufti for the appointment of several important positions in the Jammu wing of the party.

READ | Activist From J-K's Katra Joins National Conference

“We have been associated with the party from the very day it came into being in Jammu region and we always followed the vision of late Mufti Mohammed saheb but the things have taken turn post his death and some undeserving people are given charge to take over party without consent of a single leader. We have expressed our concerns with the party chief and she has called us for a meeting and we are hopeful that things will change for the betterment of the party,” a leader said on the condition of anonymity.

READ | Sajad Lone's JKPC Pulls Out Of PAGD, Flags Fielding Of Proxy Candidates In DDC Polls

25 leaders in PDP unhappy

Around 25 leaders including those holding key positions in the district and Youth wing of the party will be meeting Mehbooba Mufti at around 10:30 am on Thursday. The meeting seems to be called to avoid any further split in the party as PDP has already faced to setbacks when around 6 leaders parted their ways from the party.

READ | Maha: ABVP To Discuss NEP, Farms Bills At National Conference

READ | Robert Vadra Misrepresents India's Map By Leaving Out Kashmir; BJP Leaders Hit Back

Earlier on October, 3 senior leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resigned in protest against party President Mehbooba Mufti's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir’s separate flag. In a letter addressed to Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu-based PDP leaders TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain Waffa said they were feeling "uncomfortable" over some of her actions and utterances which hurt their patriotic feelings over her statement on Tiranga.

READ | BJP To Rope In Retired Cop Jacob Thomas To Contest In Upcoming Kerala Elections: Sources