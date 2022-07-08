27 Newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs Including FM Sitharaman Take Oath In Presence Of VP Naidu

As many as 27 of the 57 individuals elected to the Rajya Sabha in the most recent biennial elections, on Friday swore the oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India in order to begin serving as members of the Council of States.

Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkiah Naidu administered the oath to the 27 MPs elected from several states including Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan. It is pertinent to mention that of the 27 MPs who took oath today as Rajya Sabha members, 18 are members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

27 MPs from 10 states took oath in different languages

These 27 MPs from 10 states took the oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India in different languages, showing the importance given to all the languages in the Consitution. Of the 27 MPs, 12 MPs took their oath in Hindi, four in English, two each in Sanskrit, Kannada, Marathi and Oriya and one each in Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. It is pertinent to mention that recently, four of the 57 newly elected members have also taken oath as MP.

The newly elected or re-elected MPs of Rajya Sabha who took oath/affirmation on Friday include Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. While Goyal has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, Sitharaman has been re-elected from Karnataka. BJP leaders Surendra Nagar, K Laxman, Laxmikant Vajpayee and Kalpana Saini, Baburam Nishad elected from Uttar Pradesh, Dhananjay Madhu from Maharashtra and Ghanshyam Tiwari from Rajasthan also took oath as Rajya Sabha MPs on Friday.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Vivek K Tankha and Mukul Wasnik also took oath as members of the Upper House. Notably, Ramesh has been elected from Karnataka, Wasnik from Rajasthan and Tankha from Madhya Pradesh. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) leader Jayant Chaudhary, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sulata Deo and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader R Dharmar were also administered oath as Rajya Sabha members. It is significant to mention that a total of 14 of the 57 MPs were re-elected to the Upper House of the Parliament.

Notably, the remaining MPs who didn’t take oath on Friday are likely to do so on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. BJP national president JP Nadda and Minister of State for Parliamentary affairs V Muraleedharan were also present during the oath-taking ceremony.

(Input with ANI)