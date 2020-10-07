Two FIRs Against Rahul's Aide Shyoraj Jivan For Hathras Sting Admission; 'can Be Arrested'

In a big development on Wednesday, another FIR has been registered against senior Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki for his plot to trigger caste riots in the wake of the Hathras case. Valmiki who has served as the in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra and a member of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis is believed to be an important aide of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Hathras. In Republic TV's sting operation, Valmiki confessed that he provoked a community in Hathras amongst other ghastly riot-mongering details.

Speaking to the media, a police officer confirmed that an office-bearer of a social organization had registered a complaint against the Congress leader for his objectionable statements. As per sources, the Gandhi Park Police Station in Aligarh registered an FIR in this case. The policeman confirmed that Valmiki can be arrested if required. In another case related to the sting, he is set to be interrogated by the police on Thursday.

A police officer stated, "Today, a video of leader Shyoraj ji has come in the public domain. In the video, he has made some objectionable statements. In this regard, the Gandhi Park Police Station received a complaint. According to that, an FIR is being registered under the requisite sections. And the appropriate legal procedure will be initiated. This complaint has been submitted by an office-bearer of a social organization. The FIR has been registered on the basis of this complaint. If required, he can be arrested."

Shyoraj Valmiki's revelations

In the sting, Valmiki bragged about how Congress was ready to engineer riots in the aftermath of the Hathras gangrape. He added that there will be "a fierce clash" and "a bloody fight". When asked the reason, he claimed, "They (unknown) burnt effigies of people of my community. My effigy was burnt. There is anger over it and it has increased day by day". Moreover, he alleged that leaders from Delhi such as Rahul Gandhi were ready to arrive on the scene depending on the scale of violence.

Congress leader Shyoraj Valmiki said, "Nobody can stop riots, the way the situation is panning out. Because it is the Valmiki samaj marshal kaum. You can attack us in villages because there are 2 houses, 4 houses. You can gherao us. Many will be slaughtered, many will be killed. We are in large numbers in the city."

"Of course they (national leaders) will come. PL Punia can come. Mukul Wasnik can come. We can call anybody from Congress. From the Samajwadi Party, we can get Akhilesh Yadav. Rahul will come when bullets are fired. Two people should die from each side. A leader should die or some common man should die," he elaborated.

UP CM reacts to sting

Reacting to this development, UP CM Yogi Adityanath lamented that some political forces were not letting go of their divisive mindset. According to him, they were not happy with the government's welfare schemes for the poor. Adityanath opined that all the deeds of miscreants are getting exposed publicly.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Those who have lied to the country, those who have divided the country in the name of caste, ethnicity and religion are not correcting their divisive mindset even today. Their mindset has been carried forward by their successors. That's why they are not happy with development. They are not appreciating the schemes for the welfare of the poor. This is the reason behind them conspiring. Every day, they are creating new conspiracies. You must be listening to the deeds of all these miscreants. Their deeds are getting revealed in front of the public."

