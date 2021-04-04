3 BJP Odisha MLAs Suspended For Hurling Shoes, Headphones & Bins At Assembly Speaker

Three BJP MLAs were suspended on Saturday after ruckus erupted amid the ongoing budget session of the Odisha Assembly. Shoes, microphones and other items were hurled at Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro's podium following noisy protests. The chaos happened over the alleged arbitrary passage of some bills in the House.

Jayanarayan Mishra, Bishnu Prasad Sethi and Mohan Majhi are the three BJP MLAs that have been suspended for the remaining duration of the session by the Speaker as demanded by Congress and BJD MLAs. Government chief whip Pramila Mallick had alleged that shoes, earphones and papers were hurled by the three BJP MLAs. Protesting this, all BJP MLAs including Leader of Opposition Pradeepta Nayak sat outside the Assembly under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The ruckus broke out in the Odisha Assembly after the question Hour when the Speaker refused to allow an adjournment motion over the issue of 'mining business' brought by the Congress. BJP MLAs also created chaos by demanding a discussion on the alleged mining scam. Later, shoes, headphones and other items were hurled at the Speaker's podium.

BJP MLAs clarify

Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi said that whatever happened in the House was due to the undemocratic attitude of the Speaker. Sethi further stated the members hurled headphones, dustbins and other articles but denied his involvement in the incident.

"We wanted a proper discussion on the mining and other issues in the House. Similarly, Bills were passed without prior discussion. I am aware that shoes were hurled. I don't know who did that but I have not done it. In order to hide the mining scam they did all this drama and called off the session. We did no wrong and we are not going to apologise." Majhi clarified.

Another BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra said, "The way the Speaker is managing the function of the Assembly is not appropriate as all the rules and norms are being thrown to the wind."

Congress Leader reacts

A senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra condemned the incident and said it is not acceptable. While justifying the hurling of objects at the Speaker's podium, Mishra alleged that the Speaker was passing the Bills without bringing order or inviting discussion. Even the Leader of Opposition is not being allowed to present his views in the House.

"Congress had brought the adjournment motion on mining scam and no discussion was possible after the Speaker rejected the proposal. The government today passed some Bills which is unfortunate. I came to know that shoes were hurled at the Speaker's podium which is not acceptable and I condemn it. No permission was granted to the Leader of Opposition to speak in the House which might have aggrieved him. The Speaker doesn't have the minimum qualification to hold the post." said Mishra to ANI.

"Suspended on the basis of Video": Speaker Patro

When asked about the unruly behaviour of MLAs in the House, Speaker SN Patro said:

"I am considering reviewing all aspects and the law will take its own course. After the incident, I called all the party leaders, the chief whip and the suspended three legislators-- we sat together and examined the footage and photographs and took the decision after the observation. Under the rule of procedure of Odisha Vidhan Sabha, we have suspended him for the rest of the sessions", he said.

On being asked that the MLAs have denied the allegations, Patro said, "everything that happens in the assembly is recorded, the video is available. We have seen the footage. Majhi had thrown the earphones and the other two MLA threw shoes".

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)