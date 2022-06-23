3-day RSS Meet To Begin In Rajasthan From July 7; Leaders To Discuss Group's Future Plans

In a recent update, a three-day meeting of senior RSS functionaries is scheduled to be held in Jhunjhunu of Rajasthan from July 7 to discuss issues related to its affiliates and its centenary celebrations.

Senior Sangh functionary Sunil Ambekar in a statement said, “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale with other senior leaders and state publicity in-charges will attend the three-day meeting in Rajasthan.”

Sunil Ambekar further said, “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s plans for its centenary celebrations and expanding its reach across the country are likely to come up for discussion at the meeting.”

This three-day meeting is an annual affair of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In this meeting, leaders will take stock of various activities, discuss current issues and plan for the year ahead.