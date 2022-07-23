3 Opposition MPs Walk Out Of Parl Panel Meeting; Cite 'no Discussion' On Agnipath Scheme

The Agnipath scheme continued to be a point of contention as three opposition MPs walked out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal revealed that he, along with fellow party MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and BSP parliamentarian Danish Ali walked out in protest after a discussion on the aforesaid military recruitment scheme wasn't allowed. According to him, their repeated requests to the committee's chairperson Jual Oram went unheeded.

Issues concerning ordnance factory boards and DRDO had been listed for discussion at the meeting. The Congress MP revealed that they had sought a clarification on why the parliamentary panel was kept in the dark about Agnipath especially taking into account its financial implications. Moreover, he contended that a lack of deliberation on this issue was akin to bulldozing bills in both Houses of Parliament.

KC Venugopal added, "We urged the Chairman to clarify; a. Why the Parliament Standing Committee on Defence was kept in dark on the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme? b. Why the Scheme was not taken up in the committee's budget scrutiny meetings despite involving financial implications? The Chairman turned a deaf ear to these crucial questions and the scheme was not discussed. No discussion in Parliament, no deliberations in the Parliament Standing Committees, thus goes the way of bulldozing legislations in the Modi era."

1/3 @UttamINC, @KDanishAli & Myself walked out in protest from today's meeting of Parliament Standing Committee on Defence for not taking up the controversial #AgnipathScheme despite our repeated requests & my earlier letter addressed to the Chairman requesting the same. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 22, 2022

What is the Agnipath scheme?

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. This is being touted as a major defence policy reform as only 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Centre's announcement was followed by pan-India protests which witnessed vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel. In the first attempt to assuage the protesters, the government increased the upper age limit for recruitment via the Agnipath scheme to 23 years. Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Similarly, the Defence Ministry cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.