3 PDP Leaders Quit Party Amid Mufti's Tricolour Remark, Say 'some Utterances Unpardonable'

Amid massive anger over PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's comments on the tricolour, TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa on Monday resigned from the party. In their resignation letter addressed to Mufti, her party colleagues from the Jammu region recalled that PDP was formed by the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed to fill the vacuum of a viable political alternative in Jammu and Kashmir. The leaders also contended that the PDP aimed to channelise the dissent among the youth and prevent them from falling into the trap of anti-India elements.

Maintaining that they stood with the party despite having serious reservations on the handling of the challenges to the party, the three leaders alleged that some elements from within the party started pulling PDP and its leadership in different directions. Moreover, they accused PDP of deviating from the basic agenda of the party making it difficult to face the saner voices in society. The letter described some of the recent actions and utterances as "unpardonable" and "unforgettable". In view of this, they stated that they feel uncomfortable and suffocated in PDP. While Bajwa and Mahajan have been elected as MLA and MLC respectively in the past, Waffa served as the former state secretary of PDP.

Mufti refuses to raise the tricolour

All original Gupkar Declaration signatories barring for J&K Congress chief GA Mir came together for the first time on October 15 since the abrogation of Article 370. The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. Addressing the media after the meeting, NC president Farooq Abdullah announced the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

In the second meeting of the group, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was elected the vice president of the coalition. Addressing her first press conference since her release from detention on October 23, Mufti categorically asserted that she won't raise the national flag until the restoration of J&K's special status. During the briefing, only the flag of erstwhile J&K was kept on the table in front of her. This has evoked massive protests in the Union Territory besides attempts being made to hoist the tricolour at the PDP office.

PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti remarked, "My flag is this (points to the flag of J&K kept on the table in front of her). When this flag comes back, we'll raise that flag (tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we won't raise any other flag. Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir's flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too."

