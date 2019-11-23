3 Times When Sharad Pawar Pulled Off Surprises Like Ajit Pawar Did In 2019, Details Here

India today woke up to an unexpected twist in the Maharashtra Political drama. Devendra Fadnavis had already been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister. Even as the people of Maharashtra were realising that this unexpected BJP-NCP alliance were forming the next Government, the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar dropped a bomb when he said “Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party” .

Ajit Pawar had, apparently without Sharad Pawar’s approval, gone and supported the BJP. The official word is that Sharad Pawar was unaware. Should this be true, this must be nothing but a deja vu moment for Sharad Pawar as delivering unexpected political twists has been Sharad Pawar’s play in politics through the decades. Here are 3 instances when Sharad Pawar proved to be the master of political surprises through the years:

PAWAR’S 1978 GAMBLE:

After the Indira Gandhi-led Congress lost the 1977 General Elections, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shakkar Rao Chavan resigned from the position and Vasantdada Patil became the Chief Minister.

In 1978, Maharashtra went into Elections, and the Janata Party emerged as the largest party, but fell short of majority. The Congress and the Congress (I) then put together a post-poll alliance to form the Government and Sharad Pawar was made the Minister of Labour. However, this alliance couldn’t last because Sharad Pawar left midway with other MLAs, toppling the Vasantdada Patil Government.

After toppling the Government, Sharad Pawar, supported by the Janata Party, formed the Progressive Democratic Alliance and staked claim to the Government. Pawar, thereby, became the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra in July 1978.

SHARAD PAWAR’ 1990 PULLING IN OF CHAGGAN BHUJJBAL FROM THE SHIV SENA

In 1990, the Sharad Pawar-led Government won 141 seats, which was short of 3 short of majority. The Shiv Sena came second in that electoral contest with 52 seats.

Sharad Pawar, at the time, reportedly pulled in Chaggan Bhujbal of the Shiv Sena who was reportedly upset with the fact that Manohar Joshi was being chosen to become the leader of the opposition. Bhujbal brought other MLAs to the Pawar camp to form the Government. Chaggan Bhujbal, along with several other MLAs, split the Shiv Sena to join the Congress and then a Congress Government was formed in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar also made Chaggan Bhujjbal the Housing Minister.

IN 1999, PAWAR FOUGHT AGAINST CONGRESS ONLY TO FORM GOVT WITH THEM

In 1999, Sharad Pawar’s Democratic Front Alliance fought the elections against the Congress, and the assembly results threw up a hung Assembly, with no party even close to the 144 halfway mark.

On 15 October 1999, after deliberations, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP finally agreed to enter into an alliance with the Congress. Pawar offered the Congress party the Chief Ministerial post at the time. Many saw this as surprising because Sharad Pawar had just 6 months ago been expelled from the Congress after raising the nationality of Sonia Gandhi. As the matter brewed politically, on 17 October 1999, Vilasrao Deshmukh got the Chief Ministerial post and the next day it was agreed that Chaggan Bhujjbal would become the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Congress-NCP went on to survive the trust vote, which ended the 1999 deadlock.

So, while critics may squabble and cry injustice done to Sharad Pawar and his party, the fact of the matter is that if he did not know about Ajit Pawar’s masterstroke it is only the shoe on the other foot.

