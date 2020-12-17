3 TMC Netas Quit From State Bodies After Suvendu Adhikari's Exit; BJP Throws 'nephew' Jibe

Following a closed-door meeting held with ex-Trinamool MLA Suvendu Adhikari, Asansol MLA Jitendra Tiwari on Thursday, quit as the Chairman, Board of Administrators, Asansol Municipal Corporation. Apart from Adhikari and Tiwari, Abhijit Acharya quit as Vice-President of Paschim Bardhaman and Retd. Col Diptangshu Choudhury quit as Chairman of South Bengal State Transport Corporation. While Adhikari has quit from Trinamool party itself, the others are yet to do so. This string of resignations come ahead of West Bengal polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

Reacting to these back-to-back setbacks to Trinamool, BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayavargiya said, "Mamata Ji and his nephew have a greed for power. Her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) protects all the mafia - coal mafia, gold mafia etc. The old ministers who fought with Mamata are getting insulted. While there is still respect for Mamata ji in Trinamool, due to her defence of her nephew's wrongdoings, she has fallen prey to their ire. See how all people are running away from Trinamool, as people know BJP's government is coming".

Closed-door meeting

On Wednesday, after quitting from MLA post, Suvendu Adhikari held a closed-door meeting with disgruntled leaders of the party including senior MP Sunil Mandal, Jitendra Tiwari, Nityananda Chattopadhyay. Asansol civic body chief - Tiwari had recently slammed the state government for depriving the industrial town of Asansol of central funds for political reasons. Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee has not been accepted Adhikari's resignation stating 'improper norms', but Adhikari will purportedly join BJP in the presence of Amit Shah on Saturday - at a meeting in Medinipur.

Reacting to Suvendu's exit, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that 'people who won't get a ticket are going away'. Addressing a public rally, Banerjee lashed out at the saffron party saying that they were 'attacking the TMC', but added, 'TMC is as deep-rooted as a Banyan tree'. Adhikari has also written to WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking his intervention so that the police and administration apparatus is dissuaded from implicating him and his followers in criminal cases.

What happened between Suvendu Adhikari & Trinamool?

Adhikari - the mastermind of 2007 Nandigram agitation - who holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts, has been miffed with the growing influence of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, resulting in his sidelining. He had been creating rumours for the past few months by holding rallies not under Trinamool flag or its supremo - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters, and had skipped cabinet meetings. While Suvendu himself is very influential, his father Sisir Adhikari and younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari are TMC MPs from Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha constituencies respectively. After the breakdown of talks, Adhikari resigned from the cabinet post of Transport minister after quitting as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman, saying it was 'difficult to work in TMC'.

