In a shocking event, a local Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader on Thursday physically assaulted toll plaza staff. In a video procured by the Republic TV Network, three local leaders of YSRCP could be seen beating staff members at the Vempadu toll plaza in Vishakhapatnam for demanding a toll. Following the incident, the Nakkapalli police registered a case against the three leaders. The incident took place at around 4:30 pm at Nakapalli.

In the CCTV video that surfaced from the Vempadu toll plaza, a ZPTC member and two others could be seen engaging in a heated argument with the toll plaza employees. The leader then got out of the car to thrash the workers here for demanding toll. The YSRCP leaders could be seen assaulting the toll plaza employees for asking to pay. In the video, people could be seen trying to stop the leaders who started hitting the workers.

Following the attack, local police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Two toll staffers suffered injuries in the assault and were admitted to a government hospital in Visakhapatnam. Police have registered a case against the state ruling party members. The video which was caught on CCTV camera at the toll plaza is now doing rounds on social media. Following the attack, several leaders from the opposition have come forward demanding action against the local leader.

BJP leader condemns attack on toll plaza employees

Reacting to the shocking incident, Bharatiya Janata Party leader N Ramechandar Rao said the event was a clear show of ‘misuse’ of power. “This is a misuse of power, which the YSRCP leaders have been always doing. It is highly condemnable that such an incident has taken place,” Rao said. He further slammed the ruling party and said that this wasn’t a singular event.

“This is not happening only in Vishakhapatnam. The ruling party is engaging in such criminal affairs in many parts of the state. It is condemnable that the party leaders are involved in such actions. Instead of doing service to the public, these leaders don’t even want to pay toll fees. The YSR party should train their workers to behave properly with the public,” Rao added.

(Image: Republic)