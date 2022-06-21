30 Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs & 2 Independent MLAs With Eknath Shinde In Surat: Sources

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra confronts a major political crisis, 30 Shiv Sena MLAs and 2 Independent MLAs are currently present in Le Meridian Hotel in Gujarat's Surat with Eknath Shinde, and are said to be in constant touch with the BJP and are even scheduled to meet former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said sources.

Meawhile, Republic TV has learned that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's close aide Milind Narvekar enabled a conversation between the CM and rebel leader Eknath Shinde after reaching Surat - a phone call which lasted for 15 minutes. In the conversation, the CM assured Shinde that his issues will get resolved.

Republic also accessed key details of Eknath Shinde's meeting with Maharashtra CM's envoys in Surat. Sources also informed that Eknath Shinde told Milind Narvekar, "For us Hindutva is paramount and we won't compromise on it."

Meanwhile, Milind Narvekar has left for Mumbai after meeting Shinde in Surat. After reaching Mumbai, he will directly go to the Varsha Bungalow to meet the CM.

On the other hand, Congress, which is one of the partners in the MVA alliance has called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday, June 22. All 44 MLAs have been asked to be present at the meeting. Earlier in the meet convened by Balasaheb Thorat, 30 MLAs were present.

Maharashtra political crisis

Trouble ensued for the Uddhav Thackeray regime after state minister Eknath Shinde arrived in BJP-ruled Gujarat early on Tuesday morning along with 17 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, a number that has now swelled and is now speculated to be more than the number that remains with the MVA.

This comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. The BJP managed to cross the 134 mark, just 11 short of the majority number, suggesting that several MLAs cross-voted.

While addressing a press conference earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed hope that a solution to the present political crisis in Maharashtra was on the cards. Claiming that there is no internal conflict in the MVA alliance, the NCP supremo said, "Shiv Sena has the responsibility of the CM and the deputy CM is from NCP. It is Shiv Sena's internal issue (Eknath Shinde going to Surat). We will be with Shiv Sena."

The BJP has also refuted having any hand in the political crisis. So far, there has not been any proposal regarding government formation either from the BJP or from Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil affirmed. However, he added that 'anything can happen in politics at any time'.