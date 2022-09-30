The PFI ban became the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the Mahagathbandhan with the saffron party levelling a big charge against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that no action was taken against the radical outfit for more than 32 hours since it was banned. Hitting out at Kumar, Singh asked him to clarify whether he endorses the PFI's nefarious agenda.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh opined, "It has been more than 32 hours since PFI was officially banned but Nitish Kumar's police have not yet taken any action against PFI in the state. Nitish Ji, who dreams of PM, has to tell whether he supports PFI's agenda "Islamization of India by 2047"? Speaking to the media earlier, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav backed the ban on the PFI but called for the RSS to be outlawed as well.

Ban on PFI

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 27, the PFI and its affiliate organizations were banned under UAPA for a period of 5 years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations". However, the Social Democratic Party of India was not banned.

According to the Centre, the PFI and its affiliates had been engaging in unlawful activities which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. This includes chopping off a limb of a professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organizations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target powerful people and places and destruction of property. Moreover, The office-bearers and cadres of the PFI were accused of raising funds from within India and abroad through banking channels, hawala, etc., and using them to carry out various criminal, unlawful and terrorist activities.

The ban was preceded by 'Operation Octopus'- a massive nationwide crackdown on the PFI in two phases. To begin with, the ED, NIA and state police conducted raids at 93 locations in 15 states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur on September 22. These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with 5 cases registered by the NIA. While 45 PFI cadres were arrested, over 270 more members were taken into custody on Tuesday.