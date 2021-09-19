With 36 loyalists vowing to resign in support to incumbent Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, all Congress MLAs have been instructed to reach Raipur on Sunday. 20 MLAs including Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu attended a meeting at Bhupesh Baghel's residence as he prepares for a confrontation. Sources state that Baghel supporters have coined the slogan 'Kaka, Aap sangharsh karo, 36 MLAs ka istafa aap ke saath hai' (Kaka, you fight, 36 MLAs are ready to resign). This development comes amid TS Singh Deo's bid to pique CM Bhupesh Baghel, as per the party's 2.5-year promise.

36 MLAs vow to resign in support of Baghel

Meanwhile, Congress state chief Mohan Markam refuted any 'political turmoil' in Congress. "I don't feel there is any turmoil in the Congress party in the state. Govt and party are working in synchronisation and whatever High Command tells us we will follow," said state Congress chief Mohan Markam. When asked about Bhupesh Baghel's resignation, he added, "I have no knowledge of him resigning". Sources state that Baghel may be asked to resign on September 19-20 as the party has called a CLP meeting on Sunday, with Congress leader Gorav Vallabh reaching Raipur.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal accused Congress of making the people suffer as a consequence of their party politics. "All development work has stopped in Chhattisgarh. If there is a 2.5-year pact, why will one work as a CM? Bureaucracy does not know whose orders they must follow. For the past one year, Chhattigarh has only seen political turmoil and the public is suffering," said Agrawal. Talking about the 2.5 year CM formula, he added, "No top Congress leader is denying such a formula."

The Congress crisis

Earlier on Friday, sources reported that ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive in Chhattisgarh in the new 4-5 days in a bid to smooth the political infighting happening in Raipur. As per sources, Gandhi may tour Bastar for two days and Sarguja for 1 day. While Deo has repeatedly hinted at his wish to be CM, Baghel on the other hand, has said that he would quit his post whenever either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi tell him to do so.

In 2018 when Congress trumped the BJP winning 68 of 90 seats, there were four contenders for the post of Chief Minister- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. After much brainstorming, Congress narrowed down to TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi finally selecting Bhupesh Baghel for the top post. Sources said that Congress had agreed to divide the CM tenure between the two with each ruling 2.5 years. With Baghel now completing two-and-a-half years in his tenure, TS Singh Deo has already told Congress to hand over the top post to him within two months, as per the agreed formula. Chhattisgarh is set to go to polls in 2023