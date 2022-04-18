36 Karnataka Congress Leaders Slapped With FIR For Protests Outside CM Bommai's Residence

In a key development, an FIR was registered against 36 Karnataka Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for unlawful Assembly. This was in connection with their march towards the official residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on April 14 demanding the resignation of the then Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa. On that occasion, these leaders were temporarily detained by the police after which shifted their protest to the Legislative Assembly.

They have been booked under Sections 143 (whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months or with fine or with both) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code besides Section 103 of the Karnataka Police Act. It is pertinent to note that Eshwarappa resigned from his post on April 15. He and his aides- Basavaraj and Ramesh have been accused of abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil.

Bengaluru | FIR filed at High Grounds Police Station against 36 Congress members incl former CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Randeep Singh Surjewala and others under sections 341,143 IPC & 103 KP Act, for unlawful assembly at Chief Minister's Race Course Road residence on April 13 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

Karnataka contractor death

Santosh Patil. who was also the national secretary of an organization named 'Hindu Vahini', had accused Eshwarappa of demanding 40% commission in a public work executed by him. He had also reportedly written a letter to PM Modi and Union Minister Giriraj Singh in this regard. However, the Karnataka Minister dismissed Patil's allegation and even filed a defamation case against him. On the morning of April 12, he was found dead in a hotel at Udupi leading to protests from Congress which demanded the immediate arrest of Eshwarappa. As per initial reports, the police suspected Patil to have committed suicide.

In a memorandum submitted to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on April 13, Congress alleged that the deceased contractor had sent a message on social media holding the Minister "directly responsible" for his death. The memorandum added, "Further, he (Santosh Patil) appealed to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Chief Minister and other senior leaders to help his wife and child. A copy of the said WhatsApp message is herewith enclosed for your kind consideration". Besides abetment to suicide, Congress also sought Eshwarappa to be booked under Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other provisions.