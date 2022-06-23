Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion against the party has pushed the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to the brink of collapse, has been appointed as the legislature leader by the 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

"It is hereby resolved and reaffirmed that Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde who was appointed as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Part on 31.10.2019 is and continues to be the Leader of the Maharashtra Shiv Sena Legislature Party of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly," the letter signed by 32 rebel MLAs read.

The resolution stated that Shiv Sainiks were unhappy with the corruption in the government and cited "corruption by then home minister Anil Deshmukh (who is in jail), and sitting minority minister Nawab Malik (who is also in jail for involvement with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim)".

The resolution also pointed out that Shiv Sena had forged a pre-poll alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but did not obey it.

With this letter, Shinde proves the majority and avoids the anti-defection law. The letter has been marked to the Maharashtra governor, Deputy Speaker and Assembly Secretary.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has appointed Ajay Choudhari, who represents Mumbai's Sewri segment, as the Legislature party leader.

Sena seeks disqualification of 12 rebels; Shinde responds

Shiv Sena has filed a petition before the Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker and demanded the disqualification of 12 rebels MLAs for not attending the party meeting.

Sena has sought disqualification of Mahesh Shinde, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Abdul Sattar, Bharat Gogavale, Yamini Jadhav, Anil Babar, Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar, Sanjay Shirsat, Eknath Shinde, Prakash Surve, Tanaji Sawant and Latabai Chandrakant Sonawane.

However, in reply, Eknath Shinde said that he is not scared by the action. He said that the whip is for assembly-related work and not for party meetings.

"Who are you trying to scare? We know your make-up and the law too! According to the 10th Schedule to the Constitution (Schedule) the whip is for assembly work, not for meetings. There are numerous Supreme Court decisions in this regard," Shinde tweeted.