38 Parties To Attend Super NDA Meet On July 18, Confirms BJP Chief JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday asserted that 38 political parties have confirmed their presence for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting on Tuesday (July 18). While addressing the press briefing, he lauded the NDA regime and its effort to take India on the path of development. The upcoming meeting led by the saffron party comes amid the Opposition's efforts to unite against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

38 parties confirm to participate in the NDA meet: JP Nadda

JP Nadda said, "The meeting of the National Democratic Alliance has been called in for tomorrow evening (July 18). Till now, our 38 partners have confirmed that they will be attending the NDA meeting".

The BJP chief further stated that in the last nine years, all the parties of the NDA have shown interest in the development agenda, schemes, and policies which are being run under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The schemes have been focused towards the village, the poor, the exploited, the afflicted, the deprived, the Dalits, the youth, the women, and the farmer which have given successful results.

Nadda stated that the development work done under the Centre has been commended by the country and a positive environment has been created. "Today people are inclined towards NDA. This alliance is not for power. This alliance is for service, for strengthening India," he added.

The BJP president took a dig at the opposition's unity stating that it is Bhanumati's clan. He slammed the UPA saying that the alliance neither has a leader nor does it have the power to take decisions.

"NDA is an ideal alliance meant to serve and strengthen the country while the opposition's alliance is based on selfish interests and is only for photo opportunities: This is such a coalition, which neither has a leader, nor intention, nor policy nor has the power to take decisions. This is a bunch of corruption and scams of the 10 years of UPA government," said JP Nadda.

In the run-up to the upcoming general election in 2024, BJP is making an attempt to recalibrate its electoral strategy in a bid to expand the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The following new parties will join the ruling coalition: NCP (Nationalist Congress Party Ajit Pawar faction), Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha), RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party), and SBSP (Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party) of Om Prakash Rajbhar.

While Opposition parties have arrived in Bengaluru where the second unity meet will take place on July 18. Parties including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party and others will discuss issues such as seat-sharing in the Lok Sabha and EVMs tomorrow.