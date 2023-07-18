38 Parties To Mark Attendance In NDA Mega Meet, Know Who All Are Attending

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the meeting of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) on Tuesday, which is supposed to be an effort to counter the opposition party’s meeting in Bengaluru on the same day. BJP National President, JP Nadda on Monday claimed that 38 political parties will join the NDA meeting held in Delhi on July 18 and chalk out the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting is likely to be attended by a host of old and new alliance parties of the BJP, as the ruling party appears to be working on strategies to bring new or lost allies on board NDA.

This fresh move is considered the ruling party’s attempt to combat the opposition’s havoc, which is being created around the unity of the opposition parties against the BJP. The BJP’s latest move has come up as a surprise shift in strategy, which won the last two Lok Sabha elections with a clear mandate and claims to be clinching victory in the upcoming elections as well. The meeting on Tuesday will also witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence apart from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda and top BJP leaders.

Few more alliances likely to happen, BJP sources claim

In the past weeks, few political parties were seen joining or re-joining the NDA, while recent talks between senior BJP leaders with the former allies including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Akali Dal, apart from former-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) spills thoughts on few more alliance in the near future. Notably, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Monday announced the party’s alliance with the BJP a day ahead of the meeting. He is also likely to join the meeting on Tuesday. Additionally, the recently joined parties including the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and OP Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) are also set to join the meeting.

Besides all these significant parties, the NDA meeting on Tuesday will also see a number of regional parties from the Northeastern region and various states. A list of parties likely to attend the NDA meeting on Tuesday:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar-faction)

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP)

National People's Party (NPP)

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)

Apna Dal (Anupriya Patel)

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt, Dhadial)

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)

Republican Party of India (RPI)

Mizo National Front (MNF)

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC)

Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT)

Bodo People's Party (BPP)

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP)

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)

Nishad Party (Sanjay Nishad)

JanaSena (Pawan Kalyan)

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)

United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)

All India NR Congress (AINRC, Puducherry)

Indiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam (IMKMK)

Apart from the parties in the list, other parties from the alliance are also said to be joining the meet in Delhi.

Who won’t attend

As per reports, the National Democratic Alliance meeting is likely to be attended by almost all the member parties. However, a clear picture of who is attending and who is not will only surface on Tuesday. Reports further suggest that Akali Dal has denied attending the NDA meeting as there are a few differences left, which need to be sorted. The JD(S) has also not affirmed joining the meeting, while it is being said that Chandra Babu Naidu’s TDP has not been invited.

