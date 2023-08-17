4 BJP MLAs Escorted Out Of Delhi Assembly For Protesting Against Debate On Manipur

Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were escorted out of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday after they protested discussion on Manipur. The Delhi Assembly saw a heated confrontation between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP workers when AAP leader Durgesh Pathak initiated a discussion on the violence engulfing the northeastern state.

The BJP leaders argued that matters concerning Delhi should hold precedence in its Assembly and deputy speaker Rakhi Birla asked: "Do they believe Manipur's concerns are unworthy of deliberation within this Assembly? Even the UP Assembly dedicated time to address the Manipur issue."

Four BJP MLAs: Abhay Verma, Jitender Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar and OP Sharma were suspended.

The commotion started after AAP legislators started chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on the issue.

After the four BJP MLAs were suspended, BJP leaders protested wearing black cloths. Ramvir Bidhuri, the leader of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, said: "We are protesting here outside Kejriwal's office because we were not allowed to speak in the Assembly. Four of us were escorted out. We want discussions on Delhi's issues, but the Delhi government is unwilling to engage. This is the death of democracy."

On the other hand, AAP leader Somnath Bharti said: "The whole world is watching. BJP should be ashamed they don't want a discussion on Manipur. The PM is silent. What's the reason behind their reluctance to discuss the Manipur issue?"

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned Prime Minister Modi's silence in the face of over 6,500 FIRs and 150 killings in Manipur. Kejriwal questioned the BJP MLAs' stance, saying, "They are clearly saying that they don't have any relation with Manipur. It's PM Modi's message that they don't have any relation with Manipur." The situation brings to the forefront the larger issue of the handling of sensitive topics in the legislative environment and the perceived neglect of regional concerns.