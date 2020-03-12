'4.75 Lakh Government Vacancies To Be Filled Soon,' Assures Union Min Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the government will soon be filling up more than 4,75,000 government vacancies.

While responding to a written query, the Union Minister stated that during the year 2019-20, three recruiting agencies, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have made recommendations for recruiting over 1,34,785 posts.

Explaining the independent requirement for recruiting agencies, the Minister said, 4,399 vacancies have been recommended by UPSC, 13,995 vacancies by the SSC and 1,16,391 vacancies by the RRBs. In his response, Jitendra Singh assured that all these posts will be soon filled.

READ | Roll back decision to scrap J-K Bank recruitment process: NC, CPI(M) to UT Admin

Recruiting agencies like, SSC, RRBs, Department of Posts and Ministry of Defence have already started the process for filling up of additional 3,41,907 vacant posts.

“All Ministries/Departments of Government of India have been advised to take advance action for reporting vacancy position concerning direct recruitment (DR) posts to the concerned recruitment agencies i.e. the UPSC and SSC, etc. for filling up of such vacancies in a timely manner. In January 2020, all Ministries/Departments of Central Government have been requested to take time-bound action to fill the existing vacancies in the respective Ministries/Departments and their attached/subordinate offices,” said the Minister’s reply.

READ | Army recruited 1.65 lakh personnel from 2016-17 to 2018-19: Govt

'Army recruited 1.65 lakh personnel'

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Government informed that the Indian Army has recruited nearly 1.65 lakh personnel between 2016-17 and 2018-19. In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister for State for Defence Shripad Naik said the Army recruited 54,815 personnel in 2016-17, 52,839 in 2017-18 and 57,266 in 2018-19.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister for State for Defence Shripad Naik informed that the Army recruited 54,815 personnel in 2016-17, 52,839 in 2017-18 and 57,266 in 2018-19.

"Recruiting organisation conducts recruitment rallies for the Indian Army with an endeavor to cover each district of the country, at least once in a year. The location of recruitment rally is decided from amongst the districts under the jurisdiction of the Army Recruiting Office in consultation with the civil administration," Naik said.

READ | Rajasthan CM directs officials to complete pending recruitment procedures in various govt depts

READ | Maharashtra govt scraps portal-led recruitment process

(With inputs from PTI)