4 Injured In TMC-NPP Clash In West Garo Hills In Meghalaya, FIR Lodged

At least four persons were injured in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district in a clash between supporters of the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) and ruling National People's Party (NPP), Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said on Wednesday.

The CEO said the situation is under control as election officials are stationed in the area and three companies of central armed police forces have been deployed in the district.

Election to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly is slated to be held on February 27.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 10:45 pm on Tuesday at Charbatapara village under Phulbari assembly constituency.

Former NPP MLA SG Estamur Mominin, who joined the TMC, visited the village at around 9 pm to attend a feast at his uncle's home following which a group of NPP loyalists went there and created ruckus and allegedly attacked the TMC supporters.

Following the clash, nine persons were taken to the Phulbari community health centre but all were discharged, the CEO said.

An FIR has been lodged by one Nozim Hussain alleging that a procession led by Habibur Zaman of the NPP stopped near his house and pelted stones at his house resulting in the injury of four persons, he said.

Both parties claimed that the other party started the attack, according to a police report.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)