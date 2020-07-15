SCOOP: 4 Out Of 18 MLAs From Sachin Pilot’s Camp Want To Go Back To Congress Amid Talks

In a massive development, sources report on Wednesday, 4 of the 18 rebel Congress MLAs may want to go back to Congress folds, withdrawing their support to Rajasthan ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Sources add that Pilot, who is currently visiting the Manesar Hotel where the MLAs are holed up, is trying to placate his supporters. Moreover, 6 BJP MLAs have reportedly informed that they will not join the BJP.

Gehlot alleges Pilot involved with BJP in horse-trading, says 'Congress was soft on him'

Congress slams Pilot's defection

This movement comes hours after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, insisted that the Congress was 'soft' on rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs supporting him. Accusing Pilot and his MLAs of horse-trading, Gehlot said just because Pilot had a refined personality, he could not 'stab' Gehlot. Similarly, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs to prove their loyalty to the party by returning to Jaipur and leave the hotels in BJP-ruled Haryana.

Leave Haryana hotels, end talks with BJP & return to Jaipur:Cong dares Pilot, other rebels

Sachin Pilot: 'I am not joining BJP'

Contrary to Gehlot's allegations against Pilot, the ex-Deputy CM himself has maintained that he will not be joining BJP and is mulling his legal options against the charges levelled on him and his supporters. The Congress has sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, state party chief, and 2 cabinet ministers, issuing all 19 MLAs notice for skipping the CLP meet. If Pilot and his supporting MLAs do not respond within 2 days, it will amount them withdrawing their membership from CLP and the Rajasthan assembly speaker is also ready to serve disqualification notices to the MLAs.

Rajasthan tussle

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. While Gehlot has submitted a letter of support from over 104 MLAs, all attempts to woo back Pilot via phone calls by top leaders - including the Gandhis, failed. BJP, on the other hand, has hinted that it would welcome Pilot into its folds but is not pushing for a floor test claiming that Gehlot government would itself be reduced to a minority.

Ex-Cong leader Ashok Tanwar backs Sachin Pilot, highlights structural problems in party

Rajasthan Assembly numbers

The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot camp (88), Pilot camp (19). Congress also enjoys the support of BTP (2), CPM (2), RLD (1), and Independent (12) - Of these BTP has withdrawn its support to Congress and several Independent MLAs support Pilot. BJP currently has 72 MLAs, with the support of RLP (3) and one Independent MLA in the house of 22 members.

