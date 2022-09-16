At the Republic Bharat Summit, prominent political faces of different parties-- BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria and Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam discussed whether the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is necessary for India, and much else, in a freewheeling and often times boisterous debate on some very serious societal issues.

Samajwadi Party's Anurag Bhadouria said that India is a great nation, it has always been and will always be great. He questioned the Uttar Pradesh government on the Lakhimpur case in which two sisters were raped and murdered. "We are fighting for justice but then why issues like community and religion are being raised? Criminals do not belong to any community they should be strictly punished".

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan remarked, "The topic 'India First' (relating to the name of the summit - Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan) is very good. India is the best. But do these people follow the motto 'India First'? In the name of 'India First', they just give Jumlas." He highlighted the issue of women's safety and said that Bilkis Banno's rapists were released as they committed a heinous crime.

Congress opposes politicisation of crimes against women

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated, "If a daughter belongs to Hathras, Lakhimpur, Khathua, Delhi or Gujarat, Indian culture does not know how to separate the daughters of the country. Sudhanshu Ji was trying to prove that the Samajwadi Party is a party of rapists and which supports rapists. Bhadouria Ji was saying that more rapes took place during the BJP rule. Irrespective of whoever is in government, no Chief Minister of the state or party chief would want there to be crimes against women in their states. The opposition should not oppose for the sake of politics. Rapes happen because of the failure of law and order. If any politician supports rapists, they should also face the same punishment".

"UCC should be implemented as all Indians should get equal rights. Questioning Sudhanshu Trivedi, Acharya said "I want to ask If UCC is really good and for 40 years, BJP politics against the Congress was on this, then why doesn't the central government implement it? If the UCC will be implemented then what about the communities, then reservation should also be evaluated."

If the UCC is so good, why is the govt not bringing it? For 40 years, your politics against the Congress was on this. Why are you not bringing it now that you are in power? Asks @AcharyaPramodk at #RashtraSarvopariSammelan. Watch #LIVE - https://t.co/IpHdcur0iJ pic.twitter.com/4kx7YHxwYY — Republic (@republic) September 16, 2022

BJP MP's big assurance on UCC

Sudhanshu Trivedi stated that Uniform Civil Code was the value of the Constitution makers of India. In our country, there is a state that has been following Uniform Civil Code for 60 years now, which is Goa. Being a highly Christian-dominated state, no one from any religion, be it Hindu, Sikh, or Parsi has faced any problem.

Assuring that BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code, party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted, "We have done everything. We removed Triple Talaq, Article 370, and facilitated the construction of Ram Mandir. Everything that we have said has happened and we will keep doing it.

