4-time BJP Legislators Tarkishore Prasad & Renu Devi Take Oath As Deputy CMs Of Bihar

On Monday, BJP's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna in the presence of CM Nitish Kumar. Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs who have been elected from the Katihar and Bettiah assembly constituency in the recently concluded Assembly election. Earlier on November 15, Prasad and Devi were elected as the Leader and Deputy Leader of the BJP Legislative Party respectively.

Sushil Kumar Modi, who has been Kumar's deputy since 2005, has not been included in the Bihar Cabinet this time. He has publicly agreed to work in any new role assigned to him by BJP. Meanwhile, JD(U) president Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister for the 7th time.

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. pic.twitter.com/60kHuDDzOC — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Read: RJD To Boycott Nitish Kumar's Swearing-in As CM; Claims 'Bihar Gave Mandate To Us'

Who are the new Deputy CM picks?

Belonging to the Vaishya community, Tarkishore Prasad has been elected from the Katihar seat since 2005. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, he defeated RJD's Ram Prakash Mahto by 10,519 votes. Prasad, who passed his Intermediate from DS College in Katihar in 1974, has risen from the ranks of ABVP. As per his affidavit, his profession is agriculture.

On the other hand, Renu Devi hails from the Noniya caste, a community that is identified under the Extremely Backward Caste category in Bihar. After joining BJP in 1988, she has held a number of positions in the party including head of the Mahila Morcha unit in Bihar and national vice president. She also served as the Sports and Culture Minister in Nitish Kumar's government from 2005 to 2009. While Devi was defeated from the Nautan Assembly constituency in 1995, she has won the Bettiah seat in 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2020.

Read: After Bihar Victory, BJP Sends Bhupender Yadav To Script Hyderabad Municipal Polls Success

Bihar polls

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners.

Read: Karti Echoes Father Chidambaram's Call To Introspect On Congress' Bihar Loss; Backs Sibal