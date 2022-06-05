'40% of World's Total Digital Transactions contributed By India Alone' Says JP Nadda

BJP National president Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated 2 newly constructed District Offices & laid the foundation stone of 6 District Offices of the Jharkhand State unit on Sunday evening. During the event, he also participated in several programs. While addressing the inauguration ceremony of district offices in Ranchi, Nadda listed the development works of the BJP government.

JP Nadda on digital payments

He claimed that the BJP government introduced digital payments for everyone. From the vegetable vendors to grocery stores each and every person in the country has started taking digital payments, he said, adding that around 40% of the world's total online transactions are contributed by India alone.

Stating that the country is changing and evolving, the BJP chief claimed, "Before 2014, there were 6 crore broadband users, but today it has become 78 crore. Earlier, 100-Gram Panchayats were connected with broadband optical fibre whereas, in today's time, 2.5 lakh gram panchayats are taking advantage of this service. We are not going to stop here, our target is to spread this service to 6 lakh villages."

Here is the full address of JP Nadda in Ranchi

JP Nadda slams political parties for exploiting tribals

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda attended the tribal convention in Ranchi and stated that BJP is the only party that cares about tribal society as no one in 70 years has taken stock of Adivasis. He lambasted political parties running in the name of "Adivasis" (tribals) and said that all of them looted tribals.

Addressing the Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda Vishwas Rally in Jharkhand's Ranchi, JP Nadda said, "Our tribal brothers speak very little, but have always been ready and working for the betterment of the society, for the country. When the freedom movement had not even started in India, at that time if anyone had raised their voice against the British, it was raised by our tribal brothers. Our tribal brothers fought this battle first from 1780 i.e. from the 18th century to 1857. Ever since Jharkhand was created BJP has never forgotten the Adivasi brothers."

Nadda lauded the saffron party and said, "It's only the BJP and its leader that can thump their chest and say that we have done things for Adivasis. But the political parties running in the name of Adivasis cannot say anything, they will only say how they looted the Adivasis and how they betrayed the Adivasis."

Further, he lauded former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for creating Jharkhand. He also said that the current Hemant Soren government in the state is doing nothing for the tribals.

(Image: @OfficeofJPNadda-Twitter)