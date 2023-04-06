44th Foundation Day: BJP National President JP Nadda Addresses Party Workers | Top Quotes

Quick links:
JP Nadda addresses party workers (Image: PTI)
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today we pledge that we (BJP workers) will not sit even for a moment and we will take the party forward, " said BJP National President JP Nadda while addressing Party Karyakartas (workers) on BJP's 44th Foundation Day. JP Nadda, earlier in the day, hoisted the saffron party's flag on the occasion of BJP's Sthapna Diwas at the BJP Central Office in New Delhi.
BJP National President Shri @JPNadda addresses Party karyakartas on BJP's 44th Foundation Day. #BJPSthapnaDiwas https://t.co/0YQMNcBvSf— BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2023
