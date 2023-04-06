Last Updated:

44th Foundation Day: BJP National President JP Nadda Addresses Party Workers | Top Quotes

BJP National President JP Nadda pledged to take the party forward while addressing party workers on the saffron party's 44th Foundation Day.

Megha Rawat
JP Nadda

JP Nadda addresses party workers (Image: PTI)


"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today we pledge that we (BJP workers) will not sit even for a moment and we will take the party forward, " said BJP National President JP Nadda while addressing Party Karyakartas (workers) on BJP's 44th Foundation Day. JP Nadda, earlier in the day, hoisted the saffron party's flag on the occasion of BJP's Sthapna Diwas at the BJP Central Office in New Delhi.

Here are the top 8 quotes from JP Nadda's address 

  • "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the party has left its mark from Kutch to the Northeast and from Kashmir to Kerala. Our workers have established the party."
  • "Today, the party is working on 1 lakh 80 thousand Shakti Kendras. BJP's booth chiefs are present at 8 lakh 40 thousand booths."
  • "I convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes to crores of our workers on the Foundation Day of the party. Our senior leaders built this party with their blood and sweat, now it is our responsibility to cultivate it."
  • "BJP is a political party but it is working for the welfare of the whole nation today. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the party has made groundbreaking achievements. We got the inspiration from “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” under PM Modi’s leadership."
  • "Under PM Modi's leadership, BJP won twice in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and thrice in Goa. We won twice in Manipur and won the hearts of the people of the Northeast. BJP broke all records in Gujarat and came to power again."
  • "BJP is working in new dimensions in 'Amrit Kaal'. Today, the saffron party is working with an ideology to serve the citizens of the nation."
  • "BJP, under PM Modi's leadership, worked for the people of the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Party workers were determined to provide all facilities and proper treatment during the pandemic."
  • "Several Prime Ministers, External Affairs Ministers, and Finance Ministers of developed nations have visited BJP's office and showed interest in knowing the existence of the party."

