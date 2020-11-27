47 Criminal Cases Registered Against Political Parties, Leaders Ahead Of GHMC Polls

Ahead of the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the police have registered 47 criminal cases against political parties and several leaders for violation of the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC), said the city's Commissioner of Police (CP) Anjani Kumar on Friday. These cases have been registered for allegedly making defamatory, provocative and divisive speeches. The Hyderabad CP also stated that the police is coordinating with political parties to ensure peaceful campaigning as several high-profile leaders are visiting the city. The city will witness polling for the Municipal Corporation on December 1.

47 criminal cases registered

Speaking to Republic TV on Friday, Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar said, "The MCC defines what all things can be spokes and what all will come under the category of a violation. So far about 47 criminal cases have been registered of various nature against various political parties, leaders for violation of MCC it includes speeches which are defamatory, provocative or divisive in nature. We are watching up close at all social media posts."

"Important and big leaders have come for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections for the first time, the law and order situation is under control and we are taking stock of the situation, collecting information from intelligence, local police stations," he added.

Anjani Kumar has also informed that the Hyderabad Police have received input regarding attempts to incite communal tensions ahead of the polls, by sharing morphed visuals across social media platforms. The police have been trying to tackle the issue by writing to social media platforms and taking them down. "If anyone who tries to communalise the issue, we will be very harsh with them and take action against them," he said.

The ruling TRS on multiple occasions has alleged that the BJP, which has ratcheted its campaign in Telangana, is trying to communalize the election. TRS leader and MLC K Kavitha on Thursday stated that the BJP does not want to speak about 'development' because they have no record of it. "They do not want to speak about development because they have not done any development. The BJP has no right to ask for votes in Hyderabad because they have done nothing for Hyderabad," she told Republic TV. The campaigning has also witnessed the BJP and the AIMIM taking digs at each other over Rohingya Muslims.

GHMC elections

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announced that 150 GHMC divisions will go to polls on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the polling time has been extended by one hour, i.e., from 7 am to 6 pm. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

