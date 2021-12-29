47 Municipal Councils In Marathwada To Get Administrators

Administrators are set to be appointed for 47 municipal councils in eight districts of the Marathwada region in Maharashtra after the completion of tenure of their present elected representatives.

The tenures of these various representatives are completing this month and in January and February 2022, and elections cannot be conducted as of now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as per an order issued on Monday by state urban development department's principal secretary to Aurangabad divisional commissioner and collectors of these districts.

Hence, these municipal councils will have administrators, said the order.

The highest number of administrators will be appointed in Nanded, where representatives of 11 municipal councils will complete their tenure soon, followed by Osmanabad-eight, Parbhani-seven, Beed-six, Aurangabad, Jalna and Latur-four each and Hingoli-three, as per the order.

