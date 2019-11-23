MASSIVE: "48-50 MLAs Are With Sharad Pawar", Claims NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal

As the NCP leaders moved out of Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre after crucial party meet on Saturday evening, sources said that they are being moved to the Renaissance Hotel. Visuals show two buses moving the NCP leaders. Speaking to Republic TV, Chhagan Bhujbal confirmed that 48-50 MLAs are with the party. He said: "I don't know what is up with Ajit Pawar, we are afraid of the media. We have around 48-50 MLAs."

In what may be called the beginning of another round of resort politics in the state, NCP is moving its MLAs reportedly to escape horse-trading. Sources said that even if the bus looks full of NCP leaders, not everyone are MLAs. Sources also said that it is not sure as to which side these 48-50 MLAs will attach themselves to.

Sena moves to SC

Amid the fast-paced developments in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress have filed a writ petition against the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis in the Supreme Court. They want it to be declared as ‘unconstitutional’. Reportedly, various options are being mulled by the legal team of the three parties. Sources reveal that they are likely to request an urgent hearing and are waiting for the Registry officials.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

In a massive turn of events on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. What came as a bigger surprise was that NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. While BJP is claiming that Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support. Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs will break away to support the BJP-led government. The governor has given BJP a deadline of November 30 to prove their majority.

Pawar invokes anti-defection

Soon after the development, distancing himself and his party from the Ajit Pawar's decision, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar stated that there is an anti-defection law in place. However, he has not yet taken any decision on the Ajit Pawar. He has claimed that BJP does not have the numbers and that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will do whatever is necessary.

Assembly elections result

The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly. The tussle began between the Mahayuti alliance partners when Shiv Sena demanded that CM's post must be shared by both the parties on the basis of 50:50 formula. BJP not only denied that any such formula in place, but they also claimed that Sena betrayed people's mandate. Soon after that Sena, NCP and Congress began talks to form an alliance government amid President's rule in the state. Almost when the Sena declared that Uddhav Thackeray will be next CM, massive turn of events took place and Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as CM and deputy CM respectively.

