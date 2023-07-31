4th Day Of 'En Mann En Makkal' Padayatra Continues In TN's Thiruvadanai

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, seeking a decisive mandate, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai continued the six-month-long padayatra ‘En Mann En Makkal’ at Thiruvadanai, Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai's En Mann En Makkal yatra, flagged off by party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, July 28, covered a short distance on day one and ended at Sri Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram.

The Tamil Nadu BJP has launched a six-month-long padayatra, 'En Mann, En Makkal' (My Land, My People), ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election to reflect party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term.