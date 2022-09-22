5 Karnataka Congress Workers Arrested In PayCM Row; Shivakumar Lashes Out At Bommai Govt

After posters with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's photo and 'PayCM' signs were seen across Bengaluru, the state police arrested five Congress workers in connection with the poster row.

According to the preliminary information, the arrested Congress workers are attached to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) social media wing. They have been identified as BR Naidu-- Congress social media head, Gagan Yadav-- youth congress social media coordinator and Pavan --youth Congress social media.

'Will paste PayCM posters on all govt buildings': DK Shivakumar

Reacting sharply to the arrests of Congress workers, KPCC President, DK Shivakumar, Congress leaders Priyank Kharge and Ajay Singh arrived at the police station and pressurised the cops to release the accused saying that they were not involved in the matter.

While speaking to reporters, Shivakumar slammed CM Basavaraj Bommai's government in the state and said that they will paste PayCM posters on all the government buildings to protest against the Karnataka government. Taking to his Twitter, the KPCC chief called the arrests of Congress workers "condemnable" and said that everyone has the right to express their opinion in a democracy.

Notably, earlier, on Tuesday, Congress came to clear the air around the poster controversy when speaking to the media, Shivakumar said that the grand old party is 'not involved', giving a free hand to the Bharatiya Janata Party to take action against those 'really involved'.

BJP suspects Congress' hand

BJP's spokesperson S Prakash labelled it as a 'political campaign' and accused the Congress of making 'baseless' allegations. "If the Congress party or anyone who is making the allegations has evidence, they should approach the Lokayukta or the High Court to get redressal," Prakash had said.

Later, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted to the whole controversy, calling it a 'systematic campaign being run to tarnish his image and Karnataka's reputation'.

"Even we know how to do such baseless campaigns on social media. But people knew it was a big lie. There is no value for it. The government will make efforts to put an end to any attempts made to tarnish the image of Karnataka," Bommai said, directing the concerned officials to look into the matter and take action.

It is pertinent to mention that upon scanning the 'PayCM' QR code, one was directed to www.40percentsarkara.com- a website launched by the Congress party on September 13 as a part of its '40% government, BJP means corruption' campaign.