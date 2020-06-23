Ahead Of Bihar Elections, 5 MLCs From RJD Jump Ship To Nitish Kumar’s JDU

Ahead of the Legislative Council elections in Bihar, five Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLCs on Tuesday joined chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United JD(U). The RJD, which has eight MLCs, is now left with only three MLCs. The MLCs who defected to JD(U) are Radha Charan Shah, Sanjay Prasad, Dilip Rai, Md Kamar Alam and Ranvijay Kumar Singh.

JD (U) leader, Rajiv Ranjan Singh welcomed the five members to the party. He said, "We welcome them to the family." Radha Charan Shah said that he decided to join JD (U) as he admired the principles of Nitish Kumar.

"There is no issue with the RJD. I have joined the JD (U) because I liked the principles and thoughts of Nitish Ji," Shah said.

JD (U) leader Ramchandra Prasad Singh said that the party welcomes the five MLC members and their presence in the party will make it strong. MLC Dilip Rai said that he was impressed with the development work in Bihar by Nitish government thus, joined the party.

"I am impressed with the development in the sector of medical, agriculture and electricity by the government and joined the party. I don't want any post and whatever work the party will give I will do it," Rai said.

Bihar assembly elections

Bihar is going to polls in October-November this year. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar -led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the luster it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has been amplifying its attack against the BJP government and has been portrayed as the CM candidate of the Mahagathbandhan. Meanwhile, former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor has also claimed that he is working at 'ground level' for the development of Bihar. In a twist of sorts, London-based Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of JDU leader Binod Choudhary, on March 8 declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

In the 2015 assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Kumar in 2013 broke the 17-year-old alliance won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the saffron party came back to power when Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and once again stitched an alliance with the BJP.

(With inputs from ANI)

