5 Precedents That Show Why ‘Sonia Sena’ Can't Blame The Governor

In a massive turn of events, Maharashtra woke up to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis taking oath alongside an unlikely Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after a 29-day political impasse. Sharing the looks of surprise were NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel themselves while the Congress and Shiv Sena were in shock-- at least, that’s the picture they portrayed before the media. Commenting on the development, Congress National Spokesperson in a press conference questioned the governor’s decision and said, “The governor of Maharashtra, instead of protecting his constitutional duties, acted as a hitman for Home Minister Amit Shah to sell the mandate given by people of India by auctioning the trust of the legislatures, it has become a norm for the BJP”. But here are five instances to show why the Sonia Sainiks cannot blame the governor’s decision:

1982 HARYANA ELECTIONS

In the 1982 Haryana Elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 36 seats while the BJP’s alliance with INLD won 37 seats. The then Haryana Governor Ganpatrao Devji Tapase had reportedly given the BJP alliance 24 hours to prove its majority. However, the Governor invited Congress leader Bhajan Lal to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state well before 24 hours. The Governor reportedly even gave Bhajan Lal a one month time period to prove his majority. Given the fact that the shoe is on the other foot now, the Sonia Sainiks can hardly go behind the Governor.

2002: JAMMU AND KASHMIR

In 2002, in Jammu and Kashmir, when the Governor invited the Congress and the PDP who won 21 and 15 constituencies respectively, despite National Conference winning 28 constituencies, the Congress didn’t question the Governor’s decision. So, the question will be asked: Can 10 Janpath question the Governor now?

1998: KALYAN SINGH GOVERNMENT WAS DISMISSED

In Uttar Pradesh, in 1998, the BJP-led Kalyan Singh government was dismissed overnight by the Governor Romesh Bhandari. Bhandari then reportedly invited Jagdambika Pal, the then leader of the Loktantrik Congress, to form the government along with 17 Ministers. Pal had then claimed the support of BKKP, CPI and Janata Dal, as per reports. However, the government lasted only for a day after it was dismissed by the High Court order. Jadgambika Pal is now famously known as the “One-day Cheif Minister”.

2005: JHARKHAND

In 2005, the Governor of Jharkhand Syed Sibtey Razi invited Shibu Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to form the government despite the NDA having a list of 41 MLAs and the JMM having submitted only 36 MLAs. The event led to BJP infamously pulling off what was being termed as “Operation Decoy” during which the party paraded 41 MLAs before the then President Abdul Kalam’s Delhi’s residence. President Kalam had to dismiss the Soren government. Given the fact that the Congress didn’t speak up at that point, it would be only an oddity for them to be fuming now, beyond the general political theatrics of it.

DISMISSAL OF NTR GOVERNMENT IN 1984:

In 1984, under Indira Gandhi’s Prime Ministership, Andhra Pradesh governor Ram Lal dismissed Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR)’s 20-month old Telugu Desam government reportedly when one faction led by Bhaskara Rao claimed majority. The governor had dismissed the claim of N T Rama Rao to prove majority. However, Rama Rao refused to resign. Given the fact that Indira Gandhi was at the helm of affairs at the Centre at the time, it would be hypocritical for Sonia Gandhi’s Congress to kick up a storm on the principle of it now.

While the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP have filed a writ petition against the Governor's decision to allow Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as the Chief Minister and the petition has been accepted by the Supreme Court, the next developments are slated for the big hearing to see how this story progresses legally. The Supreme Court will hear the matter before a 3 judge bench on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

