5 Signs Ajit Pawar's Split From NCP Was Written On The Walls

Ajit Pawar's decision to join the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government might seem a surprise, but the signs were present for a while now. The new deputy chief minister of Maharashtra has had tense equations with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar for a while. Sharad Pawar's nephew had not only decided to go with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), swearing in as deputy CM with Devendra Fadnavis in 2019, but had also maintained a distinct stance on several party issues. The writing has been on the wall.

1. The 40 MLAs' letter supporting Ajit Pawar

Back in April, reports surfaced that Ajit Pawar had collected support letters from 40 NCP MLAs, hinting at a possible alliance with the BJP. Speculations intensified when Ajit Pawar was missing at meetings and removed the party's logo from his Twitter profile. He had also heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions. However, he organised a press conference where he called the rumours baseless, putting an end to the speculation — for the time being.

2. Ajit criticised MVA for not acting fast enough

In May, Ajit openly criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, expressing dissatisfaction with their handling of the disqualification of 16 MLAs following the upheaval in the undivided Shiv Sena last year. He pointed out that the matter could have been resolved more effectively if the alliance had acted swiftly after Nana Patole's resignation as Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. Ajit's criticism of the MVA alliance hinted at his growing dissatisfaction within the alliance.

“First of all, the then Speaker of the Assembly (Patole) resigned without consulting the then CM Uddhav Thackeray. It was announced only after he resigned. It should not have happened in the first place but it happened,” said Pawar, adding that the matter should have taken up by the MVA. “But unfortunately, MVA failed to do that," he told reporters.

3. Fadnavis reveals Sharad Pawar's 'double game'

The situation changed when former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed details about the short-lived alliance between the BJP and NCP in November 2019. Speaking with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Fadnavis stated that certain NCP leaders had expressed their desire to join the BJP for the sake of a stable government.

"I can say this clearly - when Uddhav Thackeray severed ties with us and got in touch with Congress-NCP for the CM's chair, we deliberated on our alternatives because Uddhav Ji wasn't even picking our calls," he said.

"At the time, some people from NCP said that few leaders can join the BJP because they want a stable government. We had a meeting with Sharad Pawar and it was decided that we will form the government in Maharashtra and we prepared the modus operandi. We decided that Ajit Pawar and I will take the alliance forward and we made preparations for that. But at one fine moment, Sharad Pawar separated during the preparations. This happened three or four days before we took the oath," Fadnavis said.

"Ajit Pawar was left with no alternative but to come with us because we had made all the preparations. Otherwise, he would have been exposed and finished. Ajit Pawar said that we will form the government and Pawar Saheb will finally join us, but he did not and we had to end the government," he said.

4. Sharad Pawar appoints daughter as working president, overlooks Ajit

At a time when Ajit Pawar already seemed to take frequent detours outside the party line, Sharad Pawar announced his resignation as NCP chief during a book launch. The move was seen as an attempt to exert pressure on Ajit. The senior Pawar finally withdrew his resignation and then appointed his daughter Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents, sidelining Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, at the time, said he wanted an organisational position. Sharad Pawar's decision to overlook his nephew seems to have rattled the junior Pawar further.

5. Ajit missing at NCP meet in Delhi

Ajit Pawar's absence at a crucial NCP executive meeting last month had raised eyebrows. His absence was noted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which said he was neglecting Ajit and engaging in unhealthy politics.

The series of events showed Ajit Pawar was not very happy within the NCP, feeling sidelined.

With Ajit Pawar now taking on the role of deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, it remains to be seen how this move will impact the political landscape of the state and the future of the NCP.