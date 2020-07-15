5 Times The Congress Has Ignored The Younger Talent In The Party In The Past

The Congress non-dynasty leaders with a mind of their own have been muzzled. Allegations that the young crop has been ignored time after time are getting louder. Here are examples of how Congress has ignored the younger talent in the party -

Sachin Pilot removed from party posts -

After Sachin Pilot protested against mistreatment following the 2018 win in Rajasthan State elections, Congress instead of accommodating his wishes removed him from the posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister's post.

Jyotiraditya Scindia left the party -

Jyotiraditya Scindia left the party three months after facing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and Kamal Nath was made the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh after the state elections in 2018. However, Priyanka Vadra after losing in UP was promoted to the role of full responsibility of UP as General Secretary.

Jitin Prasada not given his due -

Jitin Prasada who has served as a union minister under UPA is also sidelined in Uttar Pradesh. He is merely a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee and has no major role in the Uttar Pradesh unit or at AICC level. However, Priyanka Vadra whose political career is one year old has roles at all three levels.

Treasurer is a septuagenarian from Sonia's coterie

The treasurer of the party is a 73-year-old Ahmed Patel.

No younger leader barring Vadra family members in CWC

Only members who are 50 years or under in the Congress Working Committee are Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

Only 3 out of 21 heads of committees are under 50

Out of the 21 departments and committees within the Congress, only three committees are headed by leaders below the age of 50--AICC Technology & Data Cell headed by 47-year-old Praveen Chakravarty, Congress Sandesh headed by 49-year-old Sachin Rao, Minority Department headed by 43-year-old Nadeem Javed.

