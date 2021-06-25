'$5 Tn Economy? Vishwa Guru? We've Become Vishwa Bikhari': Congress' Jhakar Mocks India

In a shocking statement, the Congress on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country and accused him of mismanaging the medical oxygen supply during the second wave of the pandemic. The grand old party also laughed at PM Modi's target of making the Indian economy worth USD 5 trillion and stressed the country has become 'Vishwa Bikhari' under the current government.

He (PM Modi) talks about $5 trillion economy, becoming 'Vishwa guru'. I think we have become more like a 'Vishwa Bikhari'. We're seeking help from everywhere. Now every day, we’re watching planes coming with oxygen. It reflects poor management: Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar pic.twitter.com/amk0HcqQCo — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

Punjab Congress slams PM Modi over COVID situation

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jhakar said, "He (PM Modi) talks about $5 trillion economy, becoming 'Vishwa guru'. I think we have become more like a 'Vishwa Bikhari'."

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jhakar slammed the Modi government accusing it of mismanaging the oxygen supply during the second COVID wave. His comments have come amid BJP's attack on Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government accusing it of increasing the demand for medical oxygen by four times, endangering supply to other states.

"We are seeking help from everywhere. Now every day, we are watching planes coming with oxygen. It reflects poor management," he added.

Jhakar's attack has come amid Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attack on Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government accusing it of increasing the demand for medical oxygen by four times for profiteering. Meanwhile, responding to a question on the ongoing dispute between Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Jakhar said, "It's part of the consultation now."

Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that a report has been submitted to which a reply shall be received by July 8-10 and Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu shall be called by the three-member panel set up by Sonia Gandhi, to submit his statements.

A three-member panel had been set up by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit. Punjab is crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is in power and the outcome will have an impact on the party's prospects outside the state also. The next assembly elections are scheduled to take place next year.

(Image: