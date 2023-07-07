5 Tripura MLAs Suspended For 'purifying' Assembly After BJP MLA's Porngate

Tripura Assembly on Friday (July 7) witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Tipra Motha Party MLAs almost coming to blows. Five MLAs who displayed aggressive behaviour were expelled by Speaker Biswabandhu Sen from the Assembly on Friday for "disrupting" the House business after which the opposition parties staged a walkout.

Nayan Sarkar (Communist Party of India-Marxist), Congress’ Sudip Roy Barman, and three other Tipra Motha MLAs - Briswaketu Debbarma, Nandita Reang and Ranjit Debbarma - were suspended for the day for "creating disturbances" during the budget procedures, the PTI reported.

#WATCH | Agartala | A ruckus broke out between the MLAs of BJP & Tipra MOTHA party during Tripura Assembly session today. pic.twitter.com/hdEBpOoEXD — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

A discussion on the "misconduct" of BJP lawmaker Jadab Lal Nath, who allegedly had been viewing pornography clips on his mobile phone in the Assembly in March 2023, was requested by Tipra Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma.

Opposition MLAs also reportedly tried to purify the Assembly House with Gangajal (Holy Water) after which the ruckus ensued.

The Speaker refused to let Debbarma introduce an adjournment motion on the subject and instead requested that Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy place the state budget for the current fiscal year.

Tipra Motha legislators began the demonstration, seeking consideration of the Jadab Lal matter and protested against the Speaker's decision. Even as the finance minister continued to read the budget, CPI(M) and Congress MLAs also joined the protest and flocked to the well of the House.

Later, the opposition MLAs walked out of the Assembly.

Speaker Sen did not change the order while the opposition members staged a walkout after requesting them to end their demonstration inside the House and stated he would rethink the suspension.

(With Agency Inputs)