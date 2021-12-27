5 WB MLAs To Quit Saffron Party? BJP-turned-TMC Leader Babul Supriyo Makes Startling Claim

In a sign that BJP's woes in West Bengal might increase, former Union Minister and TMC leader Babul Supriyo predicted that 5 more MLAs might quit the saffron party. Having served as a Union Minister for 7 years, Supriyo had joined TMC in September after being dropped from the Cabinet. His comment assumes significance in the wake of Ranaghat South MLA Mukutmoni Adhikari, Gaighata MLA Subrata Thakur, Kalyani MLA Ambika Roy, Bongaon North MLA Asok Kirtania and Haringhata MLA Asim Sarkar exiting a WhatsApp group created for BJP legislators.

Subsequently, Union MoS Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shantanu Thakur told the media that these MLAs are upset over being left out of the saffron party's state committee. However, PTI sources indicated that Ambika Roy expressed her desire to rejoin the WhatsApp group citing that he wished to "remain a loyal soldier of BJP". Taking to Twitter on December 25, Supriyo took a dig at the rift in BJP's West Bengal unit.

Supriyo observed, "One wicket after another is falling in BJP. Five more gone today. Shiv Babu (BJP national general secretary Shiv Prakash) must have gone to Mount Kailash by now (euphuism for retirement). If you want to find Bengali crabs who will pull you from behind go to Muralidhar lane (the address of WB BJP)."

'নিজগুনে' পরের পর উইকেট পড়ছে বিজেপির | ''আজ আরও পাঁচটি গেলো মনে হচ্ছে | শিববাবু শুনলাম সব শুনে কৈলাশে গেছেন | আসল বাঙালি কাঁকড়াদের খুঁজিয়া পাইবার একমাত্র নির্ভরযোগ্য প্রতিষ্টান - মুরলীধর লেন | — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) December 25, 2021

The exodus of BJP MLAs in West Bengal

On May 2, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal Assembly election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. Speculation about Mukul Roy's political future started doing the rounds after Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari pipped him to the Leader of the Opposition's post. While the then BJP national vice-president won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in Nadia district, his son Subhrangshu who joined the party in May 2019 was defeated from the Bijpur seat from where he was the incumbent MLA.

Finally, Roy and his son rejoined TMC in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew on June 11. After a brief lull, Tanmoy Ghosh who won in Bishnupur on a BJP ticket switched allegiance to TMC on August 30. Biswajit Das and Soumen Roy, the sitting BJP legislators from Bagda and Kaliaganj respectively followed suit. On October 27, Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani joined TMC in the presence of state Commerce Minister Partha Chatterjee. As Jagannath Sarkar and Nisith Pramanik chose to retain their Lok Sabha seats despite winning the Assembly polls, BJP's strength has now reduced to 70 seats.