51 J&K AAP Leaders Resign To Support Ghulam Nabi Azad; Come Down Heavily On Congress

After Congress, leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Jammu and Kashmir unit started tendering resignations to extend support to former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. On Wednesday, 51 workers of the AAP from Udhampur resigned. In a joint statement, while they have kept mum on AAP, they have bashed Congress saying that in the party, 'the ground-level workers are not given a chance but many opportunities are given to the sycophants'.

'We all support Azad Saheb'

Ashwani Khajuria, one of the leaders who quit the AAP, said in the statement that, "The Congress party always ignored Udhampur district, made outsiders the district president, sometimes gave importance to the people of Ramnagar and sometimes gave importance to the sycophants of Chenani, who have brought the Congress to the extinct. Even the senior leaders sitting in Delhi are not able to understand and the condition of Congress party is getting worse and worse all over India."

"We all support Azad Saheb and we all will join him in his journey to take Jammu and Kashmir towards a bright future," the statement read.

Azad's grand plan for J&K polls

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who will soon launch his own political party, is planning a mega rally in Jammu and Kashmir in light of the forthcoming elections. The former Chief Minister will arrive in Jammu for the rally, that is to take place in Sainik farms on September 4. He will remain in Jammu for the next couple of days and will meet senior leaders. Thereafter, he is to head to districts - Chinar Valley, Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban for public meetings. After the provincial level, Azad will shift his focus to the district level, said sources, adding that he will be fielding candidates in all 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly with the hope to win 60 seats in the next polls.

Image: ANI