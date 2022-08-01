51 Women Academics & Public Servants Write To Amit Shah About Adhir Ranjan's Sexist Remark

Days after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' reference to President Droupadi Murmu, an open letter was addressed to Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Monday. In the letter, which has woman administrators, intellectuals and academicians as signatories, it has been brought to the attention of Shah, that with this kind of insult shown to a female head of the entire Indian Nation, every patriotic citizen of India has "felt anguished and furious."

"From calling Mrs Murmu a “puppet” and a “symbol of evil,” the Congress has been maliciously attacking the President ever since she was fielded as an NDA nominee for the presidential elections," the signatories highlighted, reminding that now, she was the President, the Head of State of the Republic of India, the first citizen of the country, as well as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces.

'Clearly, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary insulted & humiliated Mrs Droupadi Murmu'

In the letter, the signatories cited the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, enacted in 1989, to prevent atrocities and help in the social inclusion of weaker sections into society. The intellectuals and academicians pointed out how, as per the Act, 'deliberately insulting and humiliating' in public view a citizen of India from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe was an 'offence'.

"Clearly, Shri Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has insulted and humiliated Mrs Droupadi Murmu, India’s first President from Tribal Community, in full public view. His offence is punishable under Sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In fact, the offence becomes much graver because it is against our Head of State," the letter read, appealing to the Home Minister to initiate appropriate action against him as per law, so as to 'ensure that such sexist and outrageous behaviour is never repeated'.

The letter in total has 51 signatories, including administrators like Gauri Kumari, Poonam Dutt, Ex Vice Chancellor of Haryana's Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishvidalaya Sushma Yadav, VC of Chaudhary Charan Singh University in UP Prof. Sangeeta Shukla among others.

On July 28, Chowdhury made the 'Rashtrapatni' reference for President Murmu while talking to reporters during his party's protests over a host of issues, including Price rise and GST on basic commodities. Notably, having faced backlash, a day after making the reference, i.e., on July 29, Chowdhury wrote an apology letter to President Murmu. In the letter, the Congress MP expressed his regret for having "mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the post" she holds.