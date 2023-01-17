52% Success Rate: BJP's Election Run Under JP Nadda Analysed As Party Extends His Tenure

On the second day of the executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party, it was announced that the tenure of JP Nadda as the President of the saffron party has been extended. In a press briefing of the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that JP Nadda will be holding the party presidency until June 2024.

JP Nadda's present tenure of three years was scheduled to expire on January 20, but Amit Shah cleared that the national executive of the BJP unanimously decided to extend his tenure as the party president until June 2024, and the Assembly Elections in Karnataka, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana in 2023, as well as the 2024 General Elections, will be fought under him.

Throwing light on the decision, the Union Home Minister and the BJP leader said, "I am confident that under the leadership of Modi Ji and Nadda Ji, BJP will win with an even bigger majority in 2024 and once again Modi Ji will lead the nation as the Prime Minister."

JP Nadda's achievements as President of the BJP

Since electoral wins are considered the hallmark of a party chief’s leadership and a measure of success, Nadda, in the three years of being in the hot seat, JP Nadda led the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly elections in as many 17 States or Union Territories.

2019

Jharkhand - The first of JP Nadda as President, the BJP suffered a blow as the JMM- Congress-RJD alliance triumphed over the saffron party, winning 47 seats in the 81-member House.

Maharashtra - BJP who fought the elections in alliance with Shiv Sena won an absolute majority. BJP had won 105 seats in the state, and with 56 seats of the Shiv Sena was comfortably crossing the halfway mark. However, in the nth hour, Shiv Sena broke the alliance with BJP and formed the government with the NCP and the Congress.

Haryana - BJP emerged as the largest party with 40 seats. Having stitched a post-poll alliance with JJP, which had won 10 seats, the saffron party managed to form a government under Manohar Lal Khattar.

2020

Delhi - It was a major embarrassment for the BJP as with victory on just 8 seats, it failed to wrest power from AAP, which won 62 constituencies.

Bihar - The elections — the first major polls to be held amid the COVID pandemic - was a nail-biter, with BJP winning 74 seats and its ally, the JDU winning 43 seats as against 75 of RJD and 19 of Congress. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark.

2021

West Bengal - Despite investing a great deal of time and political resources in Bengal, the BJP failed to secure even half of the 200 seats it had claimed to win in the run-up to the elections. However, it won 77 seats, which was a huge jump from its earlier tally of 6, with alliance in 2016.

Assam - BJP became the first non-Congress party to form a government for two consecutive terms in the state, after winning 60 seats, the same number it did in 2016, of the total 126 seats while its alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) won 9 and 6 seats respectively.

Puducherry - With three seats for BJP and 16 for AINRC, the alliance thwarted the Congress-DMK challenge to form the new government.

Down south, the BJP managed to win 4 seats in Tamil Nadu but its alliance with AIADMK lost out to the DMK-Congress combine. In Kerala, the party was reduced to zero as it failed to hold on to its only seat.

2022

Uttar Pradesh - BJP won the second term with 270+ seats, as Samajwadi Party stood at a distant second with 124 seats. With BJP's victory, Yogi Adityanath became the first incumbent to return to power after serving a full term.

Uttarakhand - BJP secured 47 seats and retained power in the state as the main opposition Congress settled for 19 seats in the 70-member assembly.

Goa - BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state, winning 20 of the 40 Assembly seats without any pre-poll alliance.

Manipur - BJP won 32 seats in the North-Eastern state as against NPP's seven seats and JDU's six seats, and comfortably formed the government in the state.

Punjab - The state was the only disappointment for the BJP in the first set of elections in 2022 as the AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly.

Gujarat - In what marked the party's best performance in the state, a long-time stronghold, BJP won 156 of 182 seats in the Assembly.

Himachal Pradesh - In line with its tradition of changing governments after every term since 1985, Himachal witnessed Congress wresting power from BJP. The Congress managed to win a clear majority by bagging 40 out of 68 seats.

Of the 17 states that went for elections, BJP under Nadda, alone or in an alliance, formed government in 9 of them, i.e., 52% success rate.