6 Local Leaders Of AAP Booked Over Threats, Foul Language Against PM In Ballia

Six local leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party have been booked in Ballia for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issuing threats and burning his effigy, police said on Friday.

The FIR was registered at the Gadwar police station of the district based on a complaint by station in-charge Raj Kumar Singh, they said.

According to the complaint, the accused used abusive language against the prime minister, the CBI and the ED, issued threats and burnt Modi's effigies during a protest over AAP leader Manish Sisodia's arrest at the Gandhi Ashram trisection in Ratsad town on Thursday.

Police said they tried to apprehend the leaders from the spot but they managed to flee.

Singh said efforts were on to nab them.