6 Months On, 3 Constables Arrested For Assault On Engineer At Maharashtra Minister's House

On Monday, three police constables in Thane were arrested for allegedly assaulting civil engineer Anant Karmuse at Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad's bungalow. Commenting on this development, former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya mentioned that a total of 9 persons had been arrested in the case so far. Observing that 6 months had elapsed since the commission of the offence, he demanded action against Awhad who allegedly orchestrated the entire incident.

Anant Karmuse Engineer Kidnapping & Assault by Thackeray Sarkar Minister Jitendra Awhad, 6 months completed. today 3 Constable arrested, in all 9 arrested till now. We Want action against Minister on whose instructions this incident happened @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 5, 2020

Read: Kirit Somaiya Condemns Sena's Foul Language Against Sushant; Calls Out Uddhav's Arrogance

Engineer alleges assault

Awhad had publicly opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light a lamp at 9 pm on April 5. He lamented that problems such as lack of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and fewer tests had not been addressed. Subsequently, a civil engineer in Thane posted a reportedly offensive social media post ridiculing Awhad. As per the complainant's account in the FIR registered at the Vartak Nagar Police station, two constables reached his house and took him to the Maharashtra Housing Minister's bungalow.

Thereafter, the engineer was allegedly beaten badly by the police constables and goons with lathis, belts and bamboo sticks. While Awhad has refrained from directly commenting on the veracity of the incident, he wrote on Twitter stressing that he did not support lawlessness. Speaking to Republic TV on April 8, the aforesaid engineer revealed that not only was his mobile phone was confiscated, but also Awhad was present at the bungalow when the thrashing took place. A day later, the Thane Police arrested 5 men in connection with this case.

BJP condemns incident

Taking note of the incident, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to immediately sack Jitendra Awhad from the Cabinet. He described this as an "extremely grave" matter. While acknowledging that an individual had a right to file a complaint against the misuse of social media, he contended that no semblance of law and order would exist in the state if the governing class took law into their own hands. On April 30, Somaiya met Karmuse to express solidarity in his fight against the Minister.

Read: COVID-19: Recovered Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad Donates Plasma

(Image credits: PTI)