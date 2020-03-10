Congress Woes Deepen: 6 More MP MLAs Could Follow Scindia Loyalists & Tender Resignations

In a minute by minute changing political dynamics in Madhya Pradesh, soon after the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia and 19 MLAs from the Congress party, sources report that six more MLAs are now set to resign and join BJP this evening. These six more resignations of MLAs from the Congress party will take the total number of MLAs resigned on Tuesday to 26, which is considered to be a big blow to the Kamal Nath-led government in the State.

Scindia resigns

Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation to the interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday morning. In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia Gandhi, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM. However, Scindia's resignation letter is dated Monday, March 9, a day before.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

Tuesday's developments come at a time that the Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the resignations of 19 MLAs posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening, in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp.

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, following his resignation, the Congress claimed that he had been 'expelled' and quoted party chief Sonia Gandhi in its statement. As per sources, Scindia's dissatisfaction had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

Scindia is expected to address a news briefing on Tuesday. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

