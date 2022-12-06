6 Years Since Jayalalithaa's Demise, Aide VK Sasikala Confident Of Uniting AIADMK Factions

On the 6th death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, her aide VK Sasikala exuded confidence in uniting the factions of AIADMK led by O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami. After paying homage at the late AIADMK supremo's memorial in Chennai on Monday, she also predicted that the party would win the 2024 General Election. While Sasikala was elected as the General Secretary of the party and sought to take over as the CM of the state in February 2017, she suffered a big setback after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

Apart from OPS and EPS, she is also seeking to take charge of AIADMK since her release from prison last year. Speaking to the media, she said, "38 years ago, we united AIADMK. AIADMK cadres are wishing for a united AIADMK only. For sure that will happen very soon". She was also quoted as saying by ANI, "AIADMK only will lead the alliance in the upcoming general election. You will see soon who will lead AIADMK on that. Cadres have total belief in me that I will unite the AIADMK". At present, the party has 65 MLAs in the TN Assembly.

Tussle for control of AIADMK

The leadership struggle in AIADMK came to the fore after DMK's stupendous victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. On July 11, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK ushering in a new chapter in the party's 50-year history. However, a single-judge bench of the Madras HC comprising Justice G Jayachandran ruled in favour of OPS on August 17 restoring the dual leadership in the party. He had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the AIADMK General Council meeting dated July 11 in which he was expelled and EPS was elected interim general secretary.

But, a division bench of the HC set aside this order on September 2. In a partial relief for ex-Tamil Nadu CM OPS, the Supreme Court on September 30 directed that the election for the General Secretary of AIADMK should not be held for now. OPS had challenged the order of the division bench of the Madras High Court restoring E Palaniswami as the interim AIADMK general secretary. The SC issued notice on the plea filed by OPS. The stay on the election will continue until the appeal is heard by the apex court on the next date of hearing.