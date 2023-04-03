60% Farmers Don't Own Land In Bihar, Working As Labourers: Prashant Kishor Attacks Nitish

60 in every 100 people own no land in Bihar, said Prashant Kishor, the election strategist-turned-politician, addressing a gathering during the Jan Suraj Padayatra. "The situation has worsened as nothing was done in the last 75 years to improve the land situation," said Kishore, who once worked with Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), further said farmers in Punjab don't get high yields because they grow crops which they can use throughout the year.

Prashant Kishor speaks on Farmers' plight

"In Bihar, 60 out of every 100 people do not even own a piece of land. Besides, they are compelled to work as labourers as they don’t have any employment avenues," alleged political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor while addressing a gathering in Saran during his Jan Suraj Padayatra on March 27.

Launching a veiled jibe at the Bihar government, Prashant Kishor said, "The situation worsened as nothing was done in the past 75 years to improve the land situation. Out of the remaining 40 people, only 35 have less than 2 acres of land."

Deepening his attack, Kishor claimed that farmers in Bihar don’t get a high yield from their land as they grow crops which they can use throughout the year. “They (farmers) only grow crops, which they can use for their consumption throughout the year. For instance, mustard is being grown on wheat fields to avert oil shortages throughout the year,” he added.

'Farmers in Bihar are not thinking about making profit': Prashant Kishor

Terming it as a matter of concern for farmers of the state, Kishor further claimed that only 5 out of every 100 people in Bihar are engaged in high-yielding farming. “Farmers in the state are not thinking about selling oil and earning extra income,” he added.

“Those who have been sustaining themselves through farming or labour in the fields have no means of earning a significant income from farming in Bihar,” he remarked.

Notably, Prashant Kishor started his padayatra (foot march) 'Jan Suraj Padayatra' on October 2 last year. In his padayatra, Kishor has been interacting with the public and addressing their problems. He has reportedly covered 14 km, passing through nine villages of six panchayats in Saran.